In this Q&A II speaks to María Fernanda Pérez Castilla, investment solutions associate, Mexico and US offshore, at Capital Vision, who will be discussing the significant long-term potential the firm sees in Latin America.

The fifth annual Investment International Lat Am Forum takes place at the JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City, on Thursday 10 September 2026 and is now at capacity with waiting list only spaces available. Click here to view the agenda.

II: What will you be speaking to delegates about at the event?

MFPC: We will give delegates an overview of who we are, how we work and, most importantly, how we create tailored investment solutions for our clients. We have been operating for around 10 years, focusing on investment solutions for independent financial advisers, family offices, asset managers, private banks and institutional investors across international markets, including Latin America, Switzerland and the Middle East.

We will explain our approach to product development. We combine research, structuring, product analysis and commercial expertise to understand each client's objectives, market views and investment needs, and then identify or structure the most appropriate solution.

It is a very collaborative and iterative process: sometimes we bring ideas and opportunities to our clients, while in other cases they come to us with a specific investment objective and we work together to develop the right product.

Finally, we will highlight the technology and platform supporting the full lifecycle of these investments, from structuring and execution through to ongoing monitoring.

II: Why is the Lat Am region important to your business?

MFPC: Latin America is a key region for our business and an important part of our international strategy. It represents approximately 50% of our overall business, making it by far our largest market.

The region is particularly attractive because of the sophistication and growing needs of its wealth management market. Independent advisers, family offices and private banks are increasingly looking for differentiated investment solutions that can be tailored to their clients rather than relying solely on traditional products.

This fits very well with our business model. Our ability to combine research, structuring expertise and a strong commercial presence allows us to work closely with local advisers and understand the specific needs of their clients, while providing access to a broad range of investment solutions.

We see significant long-term potential in Latin America, both by continuing to deepen our existing relationships and by expanding our reach across the region. Our local knowledge, combined with our international platform and structuring capabilities, puts us in a strong position to support the evolving needs of investors and wealth managers across LatAm.

II: What are your plans for 2026 into 2027 looking like?

MFPC: Our focus for 2026 and into 2027 is on continuing to grow our international presence while deepening the relationships we have built with advisers, family offices and private banks.

In Latin America in particular, we see significant opportunities to expand our client base and strengthen our local presence. We want to continue investing in our structuring, research and commercial capabilities so that we can respond even more effectively to the increasingly sophisticated needs of our clients.

A key priority will also be continuing to develop our product offering. We want to remain flexible and innovative in the way we approach investment solutions, combining our structuring expertise with a strong understanding of market trends and client needs. Ultimately, our goal is to continue building long-term partnerships with our clients and to be a trusted partner for advisors looking for differentiated and tailored investment solutions.

II: What are the biggest challenges and opportunities in the region at the moment?

MFPC: One of the biggest opportunities in Latin America is the continued evolution of the wealth management industry. Advisers, family offices and private banks are increasingly looking for more sophisticated and differentiated investment solutions, creating a strong opportunity for firms that can offer both expertise and flexibility.

At the same time, the region is highly diverse, with different markets, regulations, investor profiles and economic environments. Understanding those local differences while maintaining a consistent international platform is both a challenge and an important part of our value proposition.

Market volatility and the constantly changing macroeconomic environment also create challenges, but they can create opportunities at the same time. Different market conditions can lead to new investment themes and allow us to develop solutions that address specific client views and objectives.

For us, the opportunity is to combine our international experience and structuring capabilities with a strong understanding of local markets, working closely with our clients to identify opportunities and create the right solutions for them.