The countdown to the fourth annual II Latin America Forum 2025 which is to be held in São Paulo on September 17, 2025 is underway with just one week to go and all delegate slots sold out.

Investors Trust is lead sponsor and partner for this event for the fourth year in a row and are joined as sponsors by Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Capital Vision, Marlborough, Newport Distribution, Vumi as well as speakers and sponsors from Niveton International, Aiva, Empire and more.

As we prepare for next week's event, we first speak to Gustavo Otero, pictured above, Head Of Distribution LATAM at Investors Trust, about why Brazil is the perfect location for this year's event.

"Brazil is the biggest economy all across Latin America, where the affluent middle class is rapidly growing and that niche is not properly served when you think about overseas investments," said Otero.

"Investors Trust has been present in the region from the early 2000s and has built a proper team and resources in Portuguese to provide the best service as possible. Brazil is suffering a very turbulent era, where Lula is leading the country with a big controversy and opposition.

"So Brazilians are eager to diversify their savings and assets in more solid and stable jurisdictions.

"Investors Trust is fully committed with the market, with more than two decades of expertise and a team fully dedicated to Brazil. We have all marketing, communications, education tools (ITA Connect, Resolution Center, ITA University) all in the same language. There is no other alternative as well developed as our platform."

The Investment International Latin America Forum 2025 is a full day live event taking place on Wednesday 17th September in São Paulo, Brazil, with the venue at The Rosewood in the heart of São Paulo. Once again as with the previous three sell-out events, some of the biggest names in the international cross-border advice world will be in attendance.

Gary Robinson, pictured left, II and IA Publisher and MD at financial services publishing house Money Map Media, said that he is expecting next week's event to be the biggest yet after four year's of partnership with lead sponsor Investors Trust and ongoing support from other key sponsors who have all gone to make this series of annual events such a success.

"When I think back to early discussions with Gustavo (Otero) and Ariel (Amigo) over a lunch in Miami five years or so back about how a Latin American Forum would work for the II readership, I never expected how it would grow and become one the must-see event events for the region's biggest financial advisers, brokers and wealth managers, year after year.

"We know we have loyal readers in Brazil and the wider Latin American region on both of our titles II and IA, but to continually sell out events on the other side of the world always fills me with such pride. But we couldn't have done this without our sponsors and at the forefront Investors Trust. In particular Gustavo – a real force of nature who is so passionate about his work with such infectious positivity and energy. It is joy to work together on these projects and we look forward to next year's II Lat Am Forum 2026 with a fifth anniversary event in Mexico City and beyond.

The event will be bi-lingual with English and Portuguese interpreters at the event providing headsets in both languages for all on stage sessions.

For those that miss out on attending this year's II Lat Am Forum 2025, a detailed feature and a series of video highlights will be made available shortly after the event.