Delegate places for the fourth annual II Latin America Forum 2025 which is to be held in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 17, 2025, are now full and sold out with limited waiting list only left after an unprecedented amount of interest in the event.

Investors Trust is lead sponsor and partner for this event for the fourth year in a row and are joined as sponsors and speakers in São Paulo by Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Capital Vision, Marlborough, Newport Distribution and Vumi as well as speakers and sponsors from Niveton International, Aiva, Empire and more.

The event will be bilingual in both English and Portuguese with headsets provided for both languages. The agenda for the event has been published here.

II publisher Gary Robinson said: "We are, as always, blown away by the interest in our Latin American events. Two sell-out events in Miami were followed last year by an amazing sell-out all-day event in Montevideo. We weren't altogether sure how our first event in São Paulo for the Brazilian advisory market would go, but we are once again incredibly grateful to our loyal subscribers and readers who have helped us reach capacity five weeks before the event.

Places are limited to 100 people and are now sold out but delegates that want to attend this must-see event can still register their interest. They will be placed on a first come, first served waiting list and will be notified if any delegates drop out.

Click here to view the II Lat Am Forum 2025 agenda.

Click here to view last year's video highlights or on the image below.

Delegate places are almost at capacity, click here to apply be eligible for a free delegate pass for this year's event.