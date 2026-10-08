II Connect 2026: Simon Pickering on offshore bonds and the future of the Isle of Man’s financial services

At II Connect 2026, Simon Pickering, head of insurance and pensions at finance Isle of Man, discusses the Isle of Man’s position as a leading international finance centre.

Speaking with Investment International’s Gary Robinson, Simon explores the enduring appeal of Isle of Man offshore bonds, the benefits of the island’s long-established Policyholders’ Compensation Scheme, and the work being undertaken to address skills and recruitment challenges across the financial services sector.

He also explains why industry events such as II Connect are so important for networking, sharing knowledge and staying ahead of emerging trends, while highlighting what makes the Isle of Man an attractive destination for businesses and individuals looking to relocate.

Watch the interview here