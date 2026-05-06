II Connect 2026 nears capacity - with last few places left

The Fifth Annual II Connect 2026 event is close to its capacity with just a handful of delegate slots left.

This year's event – Investment International's UK and European networking lunch event – which is to be held in London on Tuesday May 19, 2026 has been revamped with a later start proving a popular move with delegates.

II Connect 2026 is sponsored by Canada Life, Canaccord Wealth, Finance Isle of Man, IFGL Pensions, Marlborough and QB Partners and also features an adviser panel including Blacktower Wealth Management, Skybound Wealth Management, TEAM and Hoxton Wealth has been moved to an 11.30am registration and 12pm start with speaker and panel sessions either side of of a banquet lunch.

II Connect 2026 – which is held at Browns in Covent Garden, London – will be topped off with networking drinks to finish the day around 3.30pm.

II Publisher Gary Robinson, pictured left, said: "We have listened to our delegates and have changed this year's II Connect to reflect their feedback. I think it works well and will be the perfect blend of informative sessions and presentations alongside an excellent lunch with plenty of networking take place throughout the day.

"As is tradition, II Connect 2026 follows The FEIFA Conference which is being held in London the previous day where II's sister title International Adviser is attending this year as a media partner."

Once the last few places at II Connect 2026 are filled, there will be a small waiting list created in case any delegates drop out. Click here to register and grab one of the last remaining places.