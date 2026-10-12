At II Connect 2026, Michael Crowe, chief executive of Finance Isle of Man, discusses the importance of relationships, collaboration and connectivity within the international financial services industry.

Speaking from the event in London, Michael reflects on Finance Isle of Man’s long-standing support of II Connect and explains why bringing together advisers, providers and industry professionals remains vital in an increasingly interconnected global market.

He highlights the Isle of Man’s position as a centre of excellence for insurance and financial services, outlining the role Finance Isle of Man plays in promoting the jurisdiction to key stakeholders around the world. Michael also discusses the island’s appeal as a destination for both businesses and individuals, including its accessibility, supportive business environment and straightforward relocation process.

Watch the interview here