Inheritance tax planning and where to invest in the AI ecosystem were among the themes discussed at this year’s II Connect where speakers and delegates from the international financial services industry gathered to share expertise and enjoy networking.

The popular event took place yesterday (19 May) in Covent Garden, London, and reaffirmed the importance of specialist investment knowledge, advice, and technical support within the ever-evolving the UK and cross-border life and pensions industry amid uncertain geo-political backdrops.

Finance Isle of Man CEO Michael Crowe

CEO of lead jurisdictional sponsor Finance Isle of Man, Michael Crowe, kicked off the morning sessions with an update from the Isle of Man, followed by Marlborough's Nathan Sweeney outlining the group's philosophy for clear-minded investment values amid geopolitical turmoil.

(L-R): II Publisher Gary Robinson and Marlborough CIO of Multi-Asset Nathan Sweeney

II Connect favourite John Chew, technical specialist at Canada Life, (pictured below) completed the morning’s itinerary with a presentation outlining the latest developments across the UK and international cross-border retirement and trust and estate world before delegates were treated to a banquet lunch and given a chance to mull over the morning’s presentations.

Finance Isle of Man’s Simon Pickering joined II Publisher Gary Robinson for the first afternoon session, during which he highlighted how the Isle of Man has become an important jurisdiction for offshore investment bonds in a fireside chat peppered with anecdotes about the pair’s shared experiences.

(R): Head of Insurance and Pensions at Finance Isle of Man Simon Pickering

Next up was a Q&A with IFGL Pensions managing director Rachael Meadows before she was joined by QB Partners’ David White and Alltrust’s Alex Dymock for a panel discussion on how the new IHT rules will affect the pensions and retirement industry, chaired by II associate editor Beth Brearley.

(L-R): II Associate Editor Beth Brearley; QB Partners' David White; IFGL Pensions' Rachael Meadows; Alltrust’s Alex Dymock

The afternoon sessions continued with Cannacord Wealth’s Daragh O'Sullivan taking to the stage to introduce colleague Scott Goodrum, who gave a presentation on navigating volatility, inflation, and interest rate uncertainty.

(L-R): II Publisher Gary Robinson; Nexus Global's Claire Irvine; Blacktower Financial Management founder and group chairman John Westwood

Rounding out the day was a Q&A session with Blacktower Financial Management founder and group chairman John Westwood and Nexus Global’s Claire Irvine, reflecting on the past 40 years in the industry and how financial services can benefit from innovation respectively.

The event closed with a drinks reception as delegates relaxed with acquaintances old and new and reflected on the themes of the day.