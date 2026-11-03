At II Connect 2026, David White, managing director of QB Partners, discusses the growing importance of specialist cross-border financial planning and the challenges facing internationally mobile clients.

David explains how QB Partners supports financial advisers and product providers with complex cross-border planning matters, helping clients navigate tax, pension and financial planning considerations when moving between jurisdictions.

Following a panel discussion on retirement planning, David shares his insights on one of the most significant upcoming changes for the industry – the inclusion of pensions within inheritance tax calculations from April 2027. He outlines what the changes could mean for clients and why the evolving regulatory landscape is likely to increase the demand for professional financial advice.

David also reflects on the value of II Connect as one of the leading events for the international financial services community, bringing together advisers, providers and industry experts to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends and strengthen professional relationships.

Watch the interview here