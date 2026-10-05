II Connect 2026: Darragh O’Sullivan on supporting advisers in a cross-border world

At II Connect 2026, Darragh O’Sullivan, investment director at Canaccord Wealth’s Adviser Solutions team, discusses the importance of building strong relationships within the international financial advice community.

Representing Canaccord Wealth’s dedicated Adviser Solutions team, O’Sullivan explains how the business supports international financial advisers through a combination of investment expertise, relationship management and client servicing capabilities, helping advisers meet the needs of clients across multiple jurisdictions.

He reflects on the value of II Connect as a platform for increasing industry collaboration, strengthening partnerships and connecting with advisers from around the world. Darragh also shares how events like this provide an opportunity to learn about new developments in the international advice sector while showcasing the solutions available to advisers operating in the cross-border wealth management space.

Watch the interview here