At II Connect 2026, Alex Dymock, governance director at Alltrust, shares his insights on the challenges and opportunities facing international pension planning.

Having joined a panel discussion on pensions during the event, Dymock discusses the increasing complexity of supporting internationally mobile clients while maintaining their UK pension arrangements. He also highlights the importance of governance, due diligence and building trusted relationships within the international advice community.

Dymock explains why face-to-face events such as II Connect remain invaluable, providing an opportunity for advisers, providers and industry professionals from different jurisdictions to connect, exchange ideas and better understand the needs of clients operating across borders.

Watch the interview here