Video highlights from the II Connect 2025 event, that took place on 20 May in London, have been published. The event covered Pensions, trusts, tariffs & markets, taxes, estate planning, fintech, and debate on the future of products, investments and cross border advice

Click on the video below to view highlights of the event.

For further insights into the topics discussed at the event, please return to II's ongoing coverage, including podcast episodes.

