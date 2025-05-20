Photos are available from the sessions so far at II Connect 2025, which has taken place in London on 20 May.
Further photos from the event will be included in the full report to follow.
More news, events videos & features on our sister title International Adviser.
Speaking exclusively at the II Connect 2025 event on 20 May, Mark Clubb, Executive Chairman, Team Plc, has promised to help fund a listing service that could keep tabs on 'bad actors' in the international advice and cross border services industry. Taking part in a panel discussion on the future of the industry, Clubb argued […]
Pensions, trusts, tariffs & markets, taxes, estate planning, fintech, and debate on the future of products, investments and cross border advice all featured at the II Connect 2025 event, that took place on 20 May in London. Starting the day was the session featuring Michael Crowe, CEO, Finance Isle of Man, who provided updates from […]
