Speaking exclusively at the II Connect 2025 event on 20 May, Mark Clubb, Executive Chairman, Team Plc, has promised to help fund a listing service that could keep tabs on 'bad actors' in the international advice and cross border services industry.

Taking part in a panel discussion on the future of the industry, Clubb argued for a list that would work similarly to one operated by the London Stock Exchange during the 1980s when he was an investment banker. Then constituting a card filing system, today this could be done online and be accessible across the industry and across borders.

Such a concept could list those who have been negatively labelled by regulators, ombudsmen or are visible in records of Companies House as having been involved in multiple cases of companies being dissolved. On the latter, he said that being dissolved was not a guaranteed marker of persons acting in bad faith in running a business, but could be seen as a 'red card' by those doing due diligence.

Clubb publicly offered to help fund such an industry service. The comments were made as the panel discussed ways to combat scammers operating as offering advice, particularly to consumers.

A full report from II Connect 2025 will follow.