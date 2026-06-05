II Connect 2026 brought together leading figures from the international and cross-border financial services industry for a day of discussion, learning, and networking. Speakers and panelists shared insights on key topics affecting advisers and providers, including pensions, inheritance tax changes, retirement planning, and wider industry trends.

One of the panel discussions focused on the upcoming inheritance tax changes and the continued importance of pensions as a tax-efficient retirement savings vehicle. Attendees also had the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with industry experts, creating valuable conversations around current challenges and opportunities.

A recurring theme throughout the event was the importance of collaboration and professional relationships within financial services; II Connect provides a forum where these connections can be built and strengthened.

To watch the video click here or on the image below.