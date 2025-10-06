Voting has closed for a selection of categories for II Awards 2025, with the full awards to be announced here and on the II website via our II Awards 2025 show which be shown as a Live TV Premiere on Thursday 9 October at 4pm UK time.

The full shortlist and finalists for the 26th Annual II Awards 2025 have already been revealed here.

Judges have also deliberated to decide the winners and highly commended in each category. And for the last five years of these awards (now in their 26th year) we have added a reader's vote element to sit alongside our judges votes on a selection of awards.

Awards that include readers votes will be judged two ways with 50% of the vote being decided by the number of readers votes cast and the other 50% based on judges votes.

The Winners and Highly Commended revealed at the II Awards 2025 Global Premiere on Thursday 9th October, 4pm (UK time).