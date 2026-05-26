The FCA will hold its annual public meeting (APM) in Edinburgh for the first time this year as the regulator continues to invest in Scotland and fulfil its pledge to serve consumers and firms across the whole of the UK.

The announcement coincides with FCA chair Ashley Alder’s visit to Edinburgh today (26 May) to open a new office space as the regulator commits to growing its presence in Scotland and expanding the workforce of more than 350 colleagues.

Edinburgh continues to strengthen its position in global financial centre rankings, underlining Scotland’s importance to the UK’s financial services sector and its international competitiveness, the FCA said.

The APM will take place at the Assembly Rooms on 6 October 2026 and will be a hybrid event, with people able to join online as well as in person, helping to widen participation.

Ashley Alder, chair of the FCA, said: 'Bringing our Annual Public Meeting to Edinburgh for the first time is a deliberate step to strengthen our visibility and accountability right across the UK.

“Scotland is a critical part of the UK’s financial services sector, and as we continue to grow our presence here, we want to be closer to consumers and the firms we regulate. Holding the APM in Edinburgh, reflects our focus on being more outward-facing, more engaged, and better connected to the markets we serve.”