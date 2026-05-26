Hamilton Lane has teamed up with Allfunds Blockchain to roll out a tokenised share class for its Global Private Assets Fund (GPA), with BBVA Asset Management signing up as the first investor and exclusive distributor of the share class for an initial period.

The tokenized GPA share class will be available through the Allfunds platform and Apex Group will act as transfer agent to enable an end‑to‑end service.

As part of the agreement, initial investor BBVA Asset Management will benefit from an exclusive distribution period, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to innovation and to having an active role in exploring new digital distribution models for private market assets in Europe.

GPA is an evergreen fund designed to provide investors with a diversified exposure to private equity through a single commitment. It targets capital appreciation over the medium- and long-term by investing in private assets globally.

Juan Delgado, co-CEO at Hamilton Lane, said the firm is using technology to advance its effort to broaden access to private markets.

“Working with established partners like Allfunds Blockchain and Apex Group has enabled us to deliver an efficient and scalable offering, and we are pleased to welcome BBVA as the first investor in this initiative,” he said.

Rubén Nieto, managing director at Allfunds Blockchain, said: “This project showcases how blockchain can bring real, tangible efficiencies to the fund industry.

“Our collaboration with Hamilton Lane and Apex Group enables a new digital operating model that simplifies distribution, enhances transparency, and ultimately benefits both managers and investors. We are proud to help bring this milestone to market.”

Belén Blanco, CEO at BBVA Asset Management, added: “BBVA Asset Management is committed to driving innovation across financial services, and this initiative reflects our belief in the potential of tokenization to support more efficient access to sophisticated investment opportunities.

“We are pleased to participate as the first investor and distributor of this new tokenized share class and to continue exploring digital solutions that can enhance the investment experience for our clients.”