Global asset manager IFM Investors has appointed ex-Bridgepoint CEO William Jackson as an independent director to its board.

Jackson is an experienced board director and is the founder and former CEO and chair of alternative investment firm Bridgepoint Group.

He is also the chair of the Lawn Tennis Association, the national governing body for tennis in the UK, and has previously served as chair of Pret A Manger, as well as a non-executive director of Berkeley Group, among other appointments.

He brings expertise in strategy, governance, capital markets, and international growth to IFM Investors’ board, and succeeds Carol Gray, who has completed her tenure after 10 years of service.

Cath Bowtell, chair, IFM Investors, said: “We are delighted to welcome William to the Board. His experience in global investing, governance and leadership, combined with his strategic insight, will be invaluable as IFM continues to grow as a global private markets leader, focused on investing, protecting and growing the long-term retirement savings of working people."