Neil Chadwick has spent more than 20 years with the IFGL Group in various forms, including Scottish Life International, Royal London 360, RL360 and IFGL. Over that time, he has held a wide range of roles across the business, including leading Technical Services and launching and running the Group’s trust company, prior to his current role as Chief Sales Officer.

In this exclusive video Neil looks back on his career to date and share his thoughts on the future of cross-border financial services and IFGL's place at the heart of the industry.

Click on the image below or on this link to view the video.

Below we round up the key takeaways from II's exclusive video interview with Neil, in which he shares insight into the evolving cross-border investment and insurance landscape, the increasing technical demands of modern sales, and what’s next for one of the sector’s leading international providers.

A More Technical Sales Environment

Sales conversations have become increasingly technical. Advisers require deeper knowledge, and sales teams must understand complex regulatory and planning structures to ensure products deliver the right outcomes.

Adviser Education & Global Engagement

Education and training are central to IFGL’s strategy. With advisers operating across multiple timezones, engagement happens both remotely from the Isle of Man and face-to-face in region.

Leadership Transition & Stability

Succession planning within the executive team is carefully managed, ensuring continuity of culture and strategy. The Group’s DNA remains intact, while new leadership brings fresh perspective.

Industry Challenges

Key challenges include regulatory complexity across jurisdictions and the ongoing difficulty of recruiting high-quality talent. Some adviser firms are addressing this through academy-style internal training programmes.

What Sets IFGL Apart

Quality, reliable service and strong technical support are seen as key differentiators. As sales becomes more complex, technical backing is increasingly important.

Growth Strategy: M&A & New Markets

IFGL continues to explore strategic M&A; new geographies and product development opportunities — but only where it makes long-term commercial sense.

The Future of Cross-Border Life Insurance

The Cross-Border life sector is regaining attention as advisers recognise the flexibility of insurance-based solutions, including trust, estate and succession planning capabilities alongside investment functionality.

Industry Consolidation

Further consolidation across the offshore life sector remains likely, potentially extending beyond the Isle of Man into broader international markets.

To watch the full interview click here.