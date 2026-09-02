IFGL has completed its acquisition of Dublin-based life insurance provider Octium Group as it continues to expand its presence across Europe.

Octium Group is the parent of Octium Life DAC, which specialises in providing solutions for affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, and Octium International Insurance Agent AG is its Liechtenstein-based sister company that supports the distribution and intermediation of Octium Group products.

The deal adds approximately €8.5bn in assets under management and a team of 70 colleagues to IFGL, as well as broadening its regulatory reach and creating new opportunities for sustainable growth across the region, the group said.

Octium will continue to operate under the leadership of its CEO, Dara Hurley, to ensure continuity for clients, partners and employees.

Rob Allen, CEO of IFGL, said: “The completion of this acquisition marks a pivotal moment in IFGL’s strategic expansion across Europe. Octium brings a high-quality customer franchise, deep expertise in the affluent and high-net-worth market, and a valuable regulatory platform.

“By combining Octium’s strengths with IFGL’s long-term focus, financial stability and international reach, we are accelerating our ability to serve customers across the EU and EEA while advancing our vision for growth in this important region.”

Dara Hurley, CEO of Octium, added: “Joining IFGL marks an exciting new chapter for Octium. This transaction is a strong endorsement of the platform we have built and the strategic direction of our business.

“As part of IFGL, we benefit from enhanced scale, capital strength and international reach, creating a powerful foundation for future growth. IFGL’s global presence, product breadth and experience in building international platforms will enable us to expand our offering, access new markets and continue delivering high-quality, compliant solutions for our clients and partners.”