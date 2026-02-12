IFGL has appointed Helen Thornton as its new chief people and culture officer. She will join the firm's executive team and help further strengthen IFGL’s commitment to a people-led culture.

In her role, she will focus on strengthening the experience of colleagues and customers while supporting the wider communities in which IFGL operates.

Thornton brings years of senior leadership experience, including serving as chief people officer at IWP UK, as well as UK people director at Lowell.

Rob Allen, IFGL CEO, said: "I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Helen as our new Chief People and Culture Officer. Helen and the People function will play a pivotal role in IFGL’s future growth. Helen is an exceptional leader, and I’m looking forward to working alongside her through this period of change and growth."

Thornton added: "I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across IFGL as we build on our strong foundations and continue making positive change together as one team."