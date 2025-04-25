In our launch episode of II sister brand International Adviser's new podcast series, click here to view, IA Publisher, Gary Robinson speaks with Chris Ball, CEO, Hoxton Wealth and Sam Oakes head of creative at Hoxton Wealth.

The interviews, shot by Gary and IA/II's Head of Video Dan Charles last week in Dubai, are previewed here on IA before being officially launched and made available across all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Amazon Music and Audible.

IA and II Publisher, Gary Robinson said: "We felt that Dubai was the perfect place to start IA's In The Loop Podcast series as there is so much happening here that affects the cross-border financial services world and many of the industry's key players have based themselves here. Dan, our head of video and myself have been filming and recording exclusive podcasts with key figures from AES International, Hoxton Wealth, Skybound Wealth Management and Titan Wealth International from the adviser world, to give 'In the Loop' some really fantastic interviews for the initial episodes.

"We also shot a great interview with Phil Story, Head of Distribution for Investors Trust in the EMEA region, on this trip. These will be rolled out across the next few weeks on IA. We are extremely grateful to all those that have taken part in these podcasts with some great insights, news and views relating to everything that is happening the region. So we are really excited to bring these interviews to our audience."

Click on this link to view the video or on the image below.