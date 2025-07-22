The latest podcast from Investment International's sister title International Adviser is now available and features Marcelo Passos, CEO at Lat American broker/advisory giant Empire Financial.

This latest IA: In The Loop Podcast - is the fifth episode in a recently launched series of interviews with some of the global financial services world's key players. Passos spoke to IA Publisher Gary Robinson who visited Empire Financial's Miami offices in Brickell at the end of May, 2025.

In the interview Passos, who is one of the biggest name in the Latin American advice world as head of Empire Financial, speaks about is company's growth from humble beginnings into one of the biggest advice firms in the region. We spoke about products, advisers and brokers needs in 2025 and beyond and how the industry has changed in the last 20+ years.

Click here to view/listen to this interview on our YouTube channel or search for IA: In The Loop at all good podcast outlets.