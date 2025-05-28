In this latest episode of International Adviser's Podcast series In The Loop, IA Publisher Gary Robinson speaks with William Burrows, Group MD of Titan Wealth International.

This podcast was shot at Titan Wealth International's offices and is the third in a series of five that were shot in Dubai recently.

Click here to view or on the image below.

** The figures referenced in this video, including the $48 billion in AUM/AUA and 1,300 staff across the group-reflect the combined total of current operations and entities under acquisition, which remain subject to regulatory approval. All data is accurate as of 10 May 2025