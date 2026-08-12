Universal Investment Group (UI Group) has teamed up with Baader Bank and online broker Smartbroker to help clients capitalise on the reform of state-subsidised private retirement investment.

The retirement investment account will enable investments in mutual funds and actively managed ETFs, creating a new market segment in which fund initiators and asset managers can offer their investment solutions.

Universal Investment will not offer retirement investment account contracts itself but support fund initiators and asset managers in structuring suitable funds and actively managed ETF solutions for retirement investment accounts and connects them with the relevant distribution and platform partners.

Baader Bank will facilitate all core functions relating to the administration of accounts, custody accounts and contracts; will be responsible for regulatory and legal compliance; and will offer standard brokerage accounts as part of the partnership.

Smartbroker will provide digital access to retail investors by allowing fund initiators and asset managers to connect their offerings to the platform.

Mathias Heiß, CEO of Universal Investment Germany, said: “The retirement investment account opens up new opportunities for fund initiators and asset managers in private retirement provision. We support our clients in implementing suitable funds and actively managed ETF solutions and, together with Baader Bank and Smartbroker, bring together complementary areas of expertise for this purpose. This provides our clients with an end-to-end service offering.

“Building on this model, we will also collaborate with additional partners in the future to provide our clients with a broad range of relevant solutions in this area.”