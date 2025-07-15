The official Launch of International Adviser's list of the IA 100 Most Influential People in International Financial Services - 2025-26 is released today (July 15, 2025) at 5pm UK time.

And in this short video below, we preview some of the names and faces in the frame.

Who will make the official IA 100 list? Find out only on www.international-adviser.com on Tuesday July 15, 2025, at 5pm (UK)

IA Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "We have whittled the names in the frame for the IA 100 down to around 150 people and across the next two weeks our panel, including myself, have had the unenviable task of getting this down to a firm 100. The official list is launched today and then the publication of the IA 100 2025 coffee table book follows in September alongside the online IA100 profiles that will front and centre on the IA website and in some cases video profiles of those selected.

"To be an influencer means something different these days – and in the frame are some that could also qualify in an online influencers list. But in international financial services there are some big names, big characters and long-standing influential industry people. There could be polarising figures on the list and perhaps some that don't seek the spotlight but are influential all the same.

"We can't wait to bring back this publication for our readers and subscribers."

Click here to view the video or on the image below.