Hoxton Wealth's tax division, Hoxton Tax, has received chartered tax firm status from the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) ahead of its relaunch.

Hoxton is preparing to formally relaunch its dedicated tax advice offering later this year, which will bring a new integrated approach to tax planning and compliance.

“Hoxton Tax becoming a chartered tax firm is not just a title, it represents our commitment to quality,” explained Chris Ball, chief executive of Hoxton Wealth. "And, it reflects the tax team’s commitment to maintaining high professional standards, ensuring our team remains technically up to date, and continuing to investment in the skills and expertise of our team for the benefit of our clients.”

"Acceptance by CIOT as a chartered tax firm is a big step forward for us," added Claire Spinks, Hoxton’s global head of tax. "As we lay the foundations for our relaunch, this reinforces our commitment to provide high-quality, integrated tax advice. It gives clients confidence in the professional standards we uphold."