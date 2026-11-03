Hoxton Wealth has secured $135m (£100m) in backing from Aspirity Partners.

The strategic minority investment by the pan-European private equity firm marks the first external capital raised by Hoxton since Chris Ball founded the business in 2018, and he retains a majority shareholding following the transaction.

The funding will allow Hoxton to continue its international expansion, recruit wealth advisers and planners, invest in its senior leadership, processes, and proprietary technology, and make strategic acquisitions.

Aspirity views internationally mobile clients with complex cross-border needs, who value continuity of relationship-led advice from a single firm, to be a large and historically underserved market, representing approximately $1.2trn in assets, with only 25% of advice penetration and structural long-term growth.



Chris Ball, founder and CEO at Hoxton Wealth, said: “From humble beginnings to our first external investment, this is a defining moment for Hoxton, and choosing the right partner mattered enormously. I am so proud of what our team has built on its own, and Aspirity gives us the backing to pursue our ambitions with real conviction.



“One of the most exciting things about working with Aspirity is being able to tap into their Innovators and Leaders, some of the most experienced people in our profession. That experience will benefit our team directly and, above all, the clients we serve as the business grows.”

Joseph O’Mara, founder and managing partner at Aspirity Partners, added: “Chris has built a substantial business since founding Hoxton, and we look forward to supporting its next phase of disciplined growth as it continues to strengthen its platform and deliver high-quality advice to internationally mobile clients.

“Hoxton is closely aligned with our strategy: a founder-led business serving a structurally attractive market, with strong financial characteristics and a clear focus on service quality.”



The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.







