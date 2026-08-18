Offshore advice firm Hoxton Wealth has hired corporate advisory firm Continuum Advisory Partners to find a new investor, according to reports.

The international advice firm, which has around $4bn of assets and is based in Dubai, is looking for external investors to buy a stake in the business, according to Citywire.

Hoxton was founded in 2018 by Chris Ball and Matt Dean, and is regulated across major financial jurisdictions including Australia, Cyprus, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ball told International Adviser: "We have been working with Continuum for a while now as one of our corporate advisers among others to pursue our corporate objectives."

The firm recently hired two international wealth advisers to its global team from Skybound and Blacktower.