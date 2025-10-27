Global financial advisory and wealth management firm Hoxton Wealth has expanded its presence in the North West of England with the acquisition of Haven IFA, a Manchester-based advice firm specialising in pensions and investments.

The deal adds to the firm’s existing North West footprint in Liverpool and adds around £140m in assets to the Hoxton Wealth business.

Hoxton Wealth’s Revenue Director Oliver Gorman said: “Manchester is a magnet for talent and enterprise. Establishing a base there is strategically important for our clients and our growth. Haven IFA is a high-calibre team with shared values: client-first planning, local roots and professional excellence.

Of Haven’s four advisers, two will join Hoxton Wealth and two will retire. Haven’s administration team will also become part of Hoxton Wealth, ensuring continuity for clients and colleagues alike, Hoxton said.

“Nick Dando, Graham Slater, and Mike Leigh have built a fantastic business over the years at Haven," Gorman added. "We are thrilled to have Mike staying on as part of the team. We look forward to supporting the existing Haven client base while building on the strong foundations already in place across the region.”

“Over more than 21 years, Haven’s chartered financial planners, including former directors, have built a solid, trusted business serving clients across Greater Manchester,” added Chris Ball, CEO of Hoxton Wealth. “After being introduced in the spring, we quickly found alignment."