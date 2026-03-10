Hargreaves Lansdown has teamed up with Winterflood Securities’ retail capital markets platform WRAP to give retail investors access to UK green gilts.

The offering marks the first time retail investors will be able to tap into green gilts at launch, before they are listed and begin trading on the secondary market.

The government bonds are issued by the debt management office on behalf of the UK government to finance projects that have positive environmental impacts.

Applications for the 4.625% UK Green Gilt, maturing on 7 March 2037, close on 10 March with a minimum investment level of £1,000.

Emma Wall, chief investment strategist at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “We’re proud to offer this key tenet of our primary markets proposition and to support UK retail investors’ access to bond markets, which were previously considered the preserve of institutional investors.

“This is the latest in a series of new offerings, including Treasury Bill auctions, Gilt auctions, Retail Offers and Blocks, that demonstrate our commitment to democratising access to the UK primary markets.”