Hansard has appointed IFGL’s Stuart Shilcock as global key account manager for MENA & Asia.

Shilcock is based in Dubai, having worked predominantly across the Middle East over the 25 years he has spent in senior commercial, distribution and executive leadership positions within international life insurance and wealth management.

He most recently served as executive officer and head of region, Middle East, at International Financial Group Limited (IFGL). Prior to this, Shilcock held senior regional sales leadership roles with RL360 and Friends Provident International, developing extensive intermediary relationships, expanding distribution networks, and contributing to significant business growth across the region.

Shilcock said “I’m delighted to be joining Hansard at an exciting time for the business. Having spent much of my career developing intermediary relationships and growing international distribution, I’m looking forward to working alongside colleagues and partners to build on those relationships, develop new opportunities and contribute to Hansard’s continued growth.”

In August Hansard appointed Philip Story as chief distribution officer, who is tasked with delivering the company’s sales and commercial goals as part of Hansard’s growth strategy.