Guernsey regulator warns over fake documents linked to advance fee fraud scheme

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission has warned businesses over fake documents issued in its name that are being used in support of a fraudulent scheme.

The regulator said it had become aware of fake documents issued in the Commission’s name being used in support of an advance fee fraud scheme, entitled “Financial Regulatory Due Diligence / Financial Provenance Clearance”.

The fraud scheme involves a fake law firm using the name Flaven Law Chambers and a fake bank using the name ApexKrest Bank, both of which falsely purport to be Guernsey-based entities.

The regulator said steps are being taken to close the associated offending websites, but urged anyone who has dealt with these entities to contact its intelligence team for further guidance.