The UK government has launched a consultation on whether the current whistleblowing protections are fit for purpose with an eye on introducing financial incentives.

The existing framework to protect workers who report wrongdoing from retaliation by their employer was introduced via the UK’s Public Interest Disclosure Act in 1999.

The consultation follows calls for a fundamental review of the current framework following a series of major scandals in the UK and in light of further protections being introduced in Europe and the US.

A financial reward scheme for whistleblowers reporting economic crime is part of the proposals following recommendations made by Jonathan Fisher KC in his Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences.

The Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade is responsible for the whistleblowing framework and is leading the consultation, working with the SFO and the Home Office.

The deadline for responses is 8 January 2027. A formal government response setting out next steps will be published in 2027.