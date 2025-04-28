Goldman Sachs Asset Management has launched a range of actively managed equity exchange-traded funds in Europe.

In a statement today (28 April), Goldman Sachs said its Alpha Enhanced US Equity Active UCITS ETF (GQUS) is the first of five funds to be launched.

It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse, with further listings across major European exchanges to follow, and will provide exposure to US equities. The four upcoming funds will offer access to Global, European, Japanese, and Emerging Markets equities.

The funds draw on the capabilities of the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) team, representing over 35 years of investment experience and spanning more than 80 investment professionals globally with over $125 billion in assets under supervision as of 31 December 2024. The QIS team blends various data sources to better understand the growth prospects of companies across industries and geographies.

The launch follows Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s recent entry into active ETFs in EMEA with several Fixed Income funds, expanding the product range and underscoring the firm’s commitment to making its investment capabilities available through the ETF wrapper.

Hilary Lopez, head of the EMEA Third Party Wealth Business at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: “Clients are increasingly looking for leading active capabilities, delivered with the control and convenience of ETFs. Following the launch of our core active Fixed Income building blocks, we are leveraging our proven Quantitative Investment Strategies to expand the range into equity. We aim to offer transparency and flexibility while helping investors navigate turbulence and changing market dynamics."

Hania Schmidt, head of Quantitative Investment Strategies in EMEA at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said: “Our data driven approach draws on the experience, infrastructure, and expertise of Goldman Sachs, seeking an informational edge to generate differentiated returns and outperformance of the market.”

Goldman Sachs Asset Management manages 55 ETF strategies globally as of today, representing over $38.7 billion in assets as of 31 March 2025. The TER for Goldman Sachs Alpha Enhanced US Equity Active UCITS ETF (GQUS) is 0.20%.