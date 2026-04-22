Fundpath has announced it is expanding into Switzerland as it enters the next phase of its global growth strategy.

The business intelligence service provider said the launch is in response to client demand for international coverage, particularly in the Swiss market, with asset managers indicating strong demand from their Swiss counterparts for access to its distribution solution.

Fundpath will begin onboarding Swiss clients later this year.

“We have convincingly demonstrated Fundpath’s value proposition in the UK, with real-time intelligence, proprietary insights, and forward-looking data, establishing a new standard in fund distribution.

Jamie Hinchliffe, Fundpath co-founder and CEO, said: “Our success in the UK, as well as the encouragement we have received right across the industry to take our offering into leading international markets, tells us that the problem we’re solving is global.”

To lead the expansion, Fundpath has appointed James Weston as head of insight for Switzerland. Weston joins from independent investment partnership Findlay Park where he served as head of international investor relations and will be based in Zurich.

Weston said: “I’m delighted to join Fundpath at such an exciting stage of growth, supporting its expansion into Switzerland as the business moves beyond the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands.

“As a former client, I’ve seen first-hand how Fundpath delivers real time, forward looking insight that empowers both asset and wealth managers to make better, more informed decisions, and I’m excited to help extend that value into new markets.”