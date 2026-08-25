French wealth manager Levitt Capital Management – which provides services for US citizens living in Europe – has opened its first New York office.

The firm’s New York office in the Rockefeller Center gives the wealth manager a US base to meet with prospective and existing clients, as well as other professionals based in the city.

Levitt Capital Management was founded to address the advice gap facing US citizens who relocate to Europe and is headquartered in Nice, France.

In addition to managing their financial affairs, Levitt Capital Management helps its clients integrate into their new countries of residence, introducing them to networks of like-minded individuals and providing them with curated cultural experiences through its events.

Robert Levitt, founder and CIO of Levitt Capital Management, said: “Americans who relocate to Europe have uniquely complex financial needs, which advisers on either side of the Atlantic are ill-equipped to understand and address.

“We receive multiple enquiries every day from Americans who have realised that their portfolios, wealth structures and succession plans – which were designed for a US environment – simply don’t work in Europe, and that nobody else truly understands the complications faced by clients whose lives span both sides of the Atlantic.

“Getting to know our clients as people is hugely important to us, and our New York office gives somewhere to meet with them face-to-face from the outset. It will also establish us more firmly among the professional advisory and investment management community in New York, with whom we work on a daily basis.”