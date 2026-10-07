The winners and highly commended for the 27th Annual II Awards 2026 will be revealed today, Wednesday October 7, at 4pm (UK time) with a live global TV premiere of this year's awards show.

The premiere - sponsored by II Awards 2026 official sponsors IFGL, Utmost, Hansard and Finance Isle of Man - will go live across the world via a Youtube Premiere link that will be screened simultaneously here on the II website homepage, on the II Awards website and on II's sister title IA.

Click here to watch the II Awards 2026 TV Premiere or on the image below.