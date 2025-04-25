First stone laid for future PwC building in Luxembourg

The first stone was laid for the future PwC building and campus in a ceremony that marks a new chapter for the business in a state-of-the-art building in the heart of Cloche d’Or.

Atenor is the developer of the Cloche d’Or buildings, with PwC Luxembourg as tenant.

The ceremony was in the presence of Ms Lydie Polfer, Mayor of the City of Luxembourg, Mr Stéphan Sonneville, CEO of Atenor, Mr Stefano Moreno, Founder of Moreno, Mr Sebastian Moreno, Founder of A2M and Mr François Mousel, Managing Partner of PwC Luxembourg.

Picture above shows Sebastian Moreno - A2M, L. Polfer - Luxembourg City Mayor, F. Mousel - PwC, S. Moreno - Moreno, S. Sonneville - Atenor.

This first stone ceremony marks not only the beginning of an exciting new chapter for PwC Luxembourg but also a reaffirmation of its pioneering spirit that first took root in the district more than a quarter of a century ago, it said in a statement today (25 April).

As early as 1999, PwC Luxembourg was among the first to recognise the potential of Cloche d’Or, boldly establishing itself in what was then an emerging area of Luxembourg. In 2014, PwC Luxembourg once again demonstrated its visionary approach by moving into one of the first new-generation office buildings on the Ban de Gasperich, i.e. Crystal Park, shaping the foundation of what has now become a vibrant and dynamic business hub called Cloche d’Or.

Today, the first stone of Campus signals a renewed commitment to innovation, sustainability, and growth. As a major player in Luxembourg's real estate landscape, Atenor brings its extensive expertise in creating sustainable, human-centred urban developments.

Designed with future-ready architecture, energy efficiency, and the well-being of its teams in mind, the building will offer an inspiring and responsible workplace environment. The new building is set to redefine both the client and PwC people experience by creating a space that reflects the future of work and interaction. All the reception areas for our clients are centralised across two dedicated floors, including a top floor benefiting from an exceptional terrace and offering a premium experience that fosters connection, efficiency, and impact.

At the same time, the design will place people at the heart of the environment—with direct access to nature, open-air spaces, and wellness-focused features that reflect the “new ways of working”. It’s more than a building—it’s a bold step toward a smarter, more human-centric future and the building is meant to embody who we are as a firm.

Cloche d'Or Development entrusted the construction project to a temporary joint venture composed of CBL, CLE, and Galère Lux. Construction is set to be completed by April 2027, with 34,500 m2 of offices, and offers a variety of features designed for collaboration, sustainability, and technological integration.

A building designed for the future

The project integrates advanced sustainability standards from the ground up:

• BREEAM outstanding and Well platinum certification targeted, ensuring environmental excellence and occupant well-being;

• Four buildings, 4,000 m2 of green roofs and terraces to enhance biodiversity and reduce heat island effect, fostering openness to the outside and a closer connection to nature;

• Intelligent energy systems to lower carbon footprint and maximise energy efficiency;

• High-performance insulation, smart lighting and solar panels on all roofs reducing consumption up to 70% in comparison to Crystal Park;

• Multimodal accessibility, close to public transportation, with bicycle facilities and electric vehicle charging stations to promote soft mobility.

The building has been designed not just as a place of work, but as a responsible and inclusive space in harmony with the values of the City of Luxembourg — supporting both the economic vitality and environmental goals of the Cloche d’Or district.

Pictured above - D. Laurent - PwC, R. Haas - PwC, L. Polfer - Luxembourg City Mayor, F. Mousel - PwC, S. Sonneville - Atenor, C. Liégeois - PwC, S. Moreno - Moreno, S. Moreno - A2M

François Mousel, managing partner at PwC Luxembourg said: “Back in 1999, when Cloche d’Or was still undeveloped, we saw opportunity where others saw uncertainty. Despite the challenges, we chose to stay, invest, and grow with the neighbourhood—long before it became the vibrant district it is currently. Today, we build on that vision. This new building embodies our ambition to create not only a workplace but a long-lasting presence in the heart of a forward-thinking district. It will offer our People an exceptional environment in which to work, with a focus on open-air and open space, as well as offer an exciting, improved experience for our clients. In short, it represents who we project to be as a team for our clients and stakeholders.”

Dominique Laurent, managing director, head of administration and logistics at PwC Luxembourg said: “We are deeply proud to continue our journey in Cloche d’Or — a district where vision, urban planning, and sustainability converge. Our roots are here. This new building represents our investment in a greener, more connected future, and we are honoured to do so hand-in-hand with the City of Luxembourg, whose leadership has made such progress possible.”

Stéphan Sonneville, CEO of Atenor said: “Campus reaffirms Atenor’s dedication to Luxembourg's sustainable real estate landscape, delivering exceptional value while enhancing the urban fabric of vibrant districts like Cloche d'Or. This flagship development perfectly embodies the Group's commitment to placing people and the environment at the heart of its urban development strategy. An approach that has guided our 25-year presence in Luxembourg, confirming the operational expertise and technical know-how of the local team in delivering future-ready urban solutions.”

Alexander Hodac, chief operating officer at Atenor said: “The landmark partnership with PwC for Campus, single tenant of this four-building complex, demonstrates Atenor's ability to anticipate and respond to ever-evolving market demands. This commercial success aligns perfectly with the Group’s strategy to further develop core office assets in key European locations, shaping forward-thinking living and working environment.”