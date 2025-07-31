First Sentier Investors has launched an umbrella brand to encompass its affiliate investment teams.

The multi-affiliate investment manager will now be known as First Sentier Group, with First Sentier Investors, AlbaCore Capital Group, FSSA Investment Managers, Igneo Infrastructure Partners, RQI Investors, and Stewart Investors sitting within the brand.

Headquartered in Sydney, First Sentier Group manages £102.6bn in assets globally. There will be no changes to the investment teams, their processes or autonomy as a result of the update.

Lauren Prendiville, global head of distribution and marketing, said the new branding reflected the business’s evolution and will strengthen its brand presence worldwide.

“First Sentier Group brings together and supports our distinct affiliate investment teams to deliver meaningful investment outcomes for our clients.

“At the same time, they continue to benefit under one agile operating model, while preserving their investment autonomy.

“As the umbrella brand, we have refreshed our visual identity and we believe our brand promise of ‘Better Strategies. Better Service. Better Possibilities,’ emphasises our client-centric and collaborative approach to achieving our clients’ goals.”