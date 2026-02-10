Finserve Global Security fund has appointed Lieutenant General Ben Hodges to its advisory board to strengthen its strategic advisory capabilities in geopolitics and security.

Hodges was a Commanding General of US Army Europe, who led US land forces and played a central role in strengthening NATO’s military mobility following the annexation of Crimea.

As principal strategic advisor for Finserve Hodges will work closely with former Lieutenant General Karl Engelbrektson, head of the advisory board and former chief of the Swedish army, as well as lead portfolio manager Joakim Agerback.

Hodges will support the portfolio managers in evaluating long-term capability requirements and the company’s positioning within the security landscape, helping to inform portfolio allocation across the defence, cybersecurity, and space sectors. He will contribute insights from a US perspective on investment, foreign relations and alliance dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region as well as Europe.

The Global Security fund is the first actively managed global defence fund to be launched in the UK and European markets and the investment team has worked closely with its advisory board since the fund’s inception in 2019.

Engelbrektson said: “Ben brings strategic clarity, strong credibility, and the ability to assess transatlantic rebalancing and developments.

“His deep understanding of deterrence, military readiness, and geopolitical risks strengthens our ability to interpret security developments from a long-term investment perspective.”

Hodges added: “The investment decisions made today shape the defence capabilities and deterrence posture of tomorrow.

“I look forward to contributing my strategic insights in helping to identify the companies and technologies that will support long-term security and stability.”