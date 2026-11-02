Fidelity International adds Global Innovators fund to cross-border range

Fidelity International has launched a new Global Innovators fund for clients across Europe and Asia through its cross-border fund range.

Fidelity International acts as the management company for the fund, while a subsidiary of Fidelity Investments serves as sub-investment manager and is responsible for the investment strategy and underlying research.

The Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV invests in companies around the world that are expected to benefit from, or contribute to, the development and adoption of innovative technologies, products, services, or business models.

Portfolio manager Mark Schmehl, supported by Fidelity Investments’ broader investment platform, including the global analyst team, will take a flexible approach and the fund will typically hold between 100 and 200 stocks backed by rigorous research and risk management.

Dennis Pellerito, head of UK and Ireland asset management client group at Fidelity International, said: “The launch of the Global Innovators fund is a significant addition to our cross-border fund range and highlights our commitment to bringing the best of Fidelity to our clients globally.

“Mark and the team bring extensive experience and a strong track record of identifying and investing in innovative companies around the world, with a focus on businesses with the potential to emerge as long-term winners as industries evolve. For our clients, the strategy provides a differentiated way to access opportunities created by innovation across sectors and markets.”