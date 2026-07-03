The FCA has found that people holding legacy pension products, now closed to new savers, could be receiving poorer value than those in newer ones.

The UK financial services regulator said in statement that while it identified some good practices, some complex charging structures, older product design and weakness in firms' data meant some pension savers are not getting as much value as they could.

The FCA said that some unit-linked non-workplace pension providers are working to simplify or rationalise their legacy products and funds, or have plans to do so. There was evidence of firms capping or reducing charges for customers in legacy products. Some were also comparing outcomes across different customer groups and products, and moving customers to better-value alternatives.

The FCA is now calling on all pension providers to consider the report and take on the good practice identified. The regulator is also engaging with firms on barriers they face in improving the value for customers, particularly in closed books.

Charlotte Clark, director of cross-cutting policy and strategy at the FCA said: 'Consumers in older products should not be left behind, and the good news is that some firms are already showing it doesn't have to be this way. We want to see that progress reflected right across the market.'

This work supports wider reforms, including targeted support and pensions dashboards, to help consumers get the most from their pensions. It is also a priority under the FCA’s Pensions Regulatory Priorities and forms part of its broader work on modernising pensions and long-term savings.

Click here to view the FCA report.

As reported, the FCA has recently launched proposals for the self-invested personal pension (SIPP) market (CP26/20).

The consultation closes on 24 August 2026.FCA sets sights on 'poor value' closed legacy pension funds