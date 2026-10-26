The FCA is planning to update its Financial Crime Guide to factor in emerging risks, such as those related to AI and cryptoassets.

The regulator has launched a consultation on amending the guide and is seeking the views of firms, which it said are “are essential partners in tackling financial crime”.

“We want firms to keep detecting, preventing and disrupting financial crime, so we can protect consumers and maintain trust in the financial system,” the FCA said.

The updated guide would also consider evolving sanctions regimes, with a focus on:

fraud

cryptoassets – to reflect the new regime from October 2027

financial and trade sanctions

proliferation financing

data security

financial crime systems and controls

money laundering and terrorist financing

This consultation is targeted at unregulated lenders and cryptoasset businesses, as well as organisations working with these firms, financial services trade bodies, professional bodies, and other parties interested in financial crime prevention, including non-governmental organisations and academics.

Feedback is requested by 24 December 2026.