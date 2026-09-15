Evelyn Partners has launched onshore bond wrappers for its model portfolio service (MPS) across five adviser platforms.

The firm’s Core and Index ranges are now accessible through onshore bond wrappers on AJ Bell (Countrywide Assured bond wrapper), Aviva, M&G (Chesnara Life bond wrapper), Quilter and Transact.

Evelyn Partners said the decision is in response to growing demand for investment solutions that can support a wide variety of client planning needs, with onshore bonds offering potential benefits such as tax-deferred withdrawals of up to 5% of the original investment each year, the ability to assign policies without triggering an immediate chargeable event in certain circumstances, and tax-efficient planning where clients may be basic-rate taxpayers in retirement or at the point gains are realised.

Matthew Spencer, head of intermediaries at Evelyn Partners, said: “Advisers increasingly want the flexibility to combine professionally managed investment portfolios with wrappers that support specific tax planning and financial planning objectives. By making our Core and Index MPS ranges available through onshore bonds across a number of major platforms, we are giving advisers more choice in how they deliver investment solutions for clients.”

He added: “Investment bonds are a well-established planning tool and can play an important role for the right clients, particularly those seeking tax deferral, estate planning flexibility or a solution beyond traditional tax wrappers. Advisers can now access our Core and Index MPS ranges within these structures across a growing number of platforms, helping them align investment management with clients' wider financial planning requirements.”