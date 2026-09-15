Consultancy firm Alpha FMC has opened an office in Riyadh as it seeks to combine its international experience with local market expertise.

Alpha has supported financial institutions in Saudi Arabia for more than eight years and has already established a presence in Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

The firms said the new office in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) will allow it to support clients as they respond to evolving expectations from their own clients, modernise operating models, transform technology platforms and deliver large-scale change across their businesses.

Chris Kroeger, head of international (UK, MENA & APAC), asset and wealth management at Alpha FMC, said: “Opening our new office in Riyadh is an important next step for Alpha, giving our growing team a base in one of the region's most important financial centres while complementing our established presence in Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to investing in our people and supporting clients across the GCC."

Tom Whitson, senior partner and MENA regional lead at Alpha FMC, added: "The GCC's financial services markets are evolving rapidly, creating significant opportunities for both local institutions and global firms operating across the region.

“As organisations build new capabilities and evolve their businesses, having our teams on the ground in key financial centres allows us to bring our international experience and specialist expertise closer to clients.”