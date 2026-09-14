The fifth annual Investment International Latin America Forum took place last Thursday with around 150 delegates in Mexico City hearing from the leading names in the Mexican and wider Latin American wealth management market alongside product and fund providers.

Click here or on the image below to view highlights of the event which took place at the JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City, on Thursday 10 September, 2026.

Lead sponsors were: Investors Trust, with additional sponsorship from Aiva, Brokers FG, Capital International, Capital Vision, Canaccord Wealth, iDad, Marlborough, Momentum, Niveton International, PillarPoint Capital, Speyside Capital and Vumi.

This popular international investment conference followed sell-out events in São Paulo (2025), Montevideo (2024), and Miami (2023, 2022) and is set to return in Santiago, Chile, September 2027.

Please click here to register for the 2027 II Latin America Forum, which is scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile in September 2027