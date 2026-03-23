EFAMA comments on EC's supplementary pensions proposals

The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) has made a series of recommendations on the European Commission’s Supplementary Pensions Package, a set of measures designed to boost private and occupational retirement savings across the EU.
The EC’s package includes amending a directive on Institutions on Occupational Retirement Pensions (IORP II) and updating the rules for Pan-European Personal Pension (PEPP) products to make them more attractive for savers and financial market participants.
EFAMA welcomed the initiative, calling it “a decisive step toward closing Europe’s growing pensions gap”, but said ensuring its success would depend heavily on effective implementation at the national level.
“The PEPP and IORP proposals must be combined with national measures, such as auto-enrolment in occupational pensions, supportive tax incentives, and pension-tracking systems, to boost participation and make investing more inclusive,” EFAMA said in a response paper.
The association listed four elements as essential to the success of PEPP uptake:
EFAMA alos listed three recomendsations for the IORP II Directive:
Kimon Argyropoulos, EFAMA regulatory policy advisor, said: “It is essential that we get supplementary pensions to work better throughout Europe to alleviate pressure on state-sponsored pension systems.
“By boosting participation in workplace and private pensions, we can strengthen retirement outcomes while also channelling long-term savings into the wider economy. The Commission has delivered, but it now needs Member State support. A flexible PEPP and a principles-based IORP framework are critical to making this a reality.”
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