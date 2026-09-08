Edmond de Rothschild’s Monaco business has relocated to unite its 270 employees under one roof and encourage more collaboration between teams.

The Monegasque private bank – which was established in Monaco 40 years ago – has moved to a new address in La Condamine. Several divisions will work under one roof, including Edmond de Rothschild wines, the Caron fragrance house and private banking, which will offer relationship banking, discretionary management, advisory, real estate financing, wealth planning, and life insurance brokerage.

Ariane de Rothschild, CEO Edmond de Rothschild Group, said: “This new address expresses who we are at our core: a family-owned, independent firm, attentive to places, traditions, and human relationships.”

Gérard Ohresser, CEO Edmond de Rothschild Monaco, added: “This new location enables us to bring our 270 employees together under one roof, strengthen connections across our business lines and expertise, and welcome our clients in the spirit of hospitality that defines our firm.

“Designed specifically around our needs and ambitions, the building reflects our way of working: proximity to clients, high-quality interactions, attention to detail, and a strong ability to connect and integrate the diverse expertise within our ecosystem.”