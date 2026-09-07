People Moves: Jupiter, Apex Group, Nomura, PIMFA

We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Jupiter Asset Management

Jupiter Asset Management has nabbed George Ensor and Mayan Uthayakumar from River Global, which was recently acquired by Liontrust.

Ensor and Uthayakumar, who have worked together for over 10 years, are set to joing Jupiter by January 2027. They previously managed over £450m of small and micro-cap equity strategies on behalf of both institutional and retail clients.

The hires are part of a wider restructuring of Jupiter’s UK equities capability under the leadership of Adrian Gosden and Alex Savvides, who will head up the Income and Alpha investment teams respectively.

As a result, investment managers Tim Service and Matt Cable will be leaving Jupiter in early 2027 will assume control of Jupiter’s existing UK SMID range.

Piers Hillier, CIO at Jupiter Asset Management, said: “This announcement reaffirms our commitment to our home market of the UK and, under the leadership of Alex Savvides and Adrian Gosden, we have built teams of high-quality investment managers across styles and market caps, with the ability to deliver positive outcomes for clients across the market cycle.”

Apex Group

Nick Tomadakis has joined Apex Group as chief product officer, reporting into group founder and CEO Peter Hughes.

Tomadakis will lead the group's global product strategy, overseeing the continued evolution of Apex Group's technology-enabled solutions, and helping drive the firm's growth agenda.

He joins from DCM Systems, where he focused on tokenisation and next-generation payment infrastructure.

“Nick combines deep financial services expertise with a fintech mindset. He has successfully built products in fast-paced environments where innovation, agility and speed to market are critical.

“As we continue investing in technology and expanding our capabilities, his experience will help us accelerate product development and deliver new solutions to clients more quickly.”

Nomura Asset Management

Matt Evans has joined Nomura Asset Management as business development director within the UK & Ireland Intermediary team.

Reporting to Ben Sackitey, head of intermediary distribution, UK and Ireland, Evans will be focused on the South region. He has previously held roles at Jupiter Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, and most recently Downing LLP, where he was business development director.

Sackitey said: “Matt brings extensive experience and a strong understanding of the UK intermediary market. The UK and Ireland intermediary market is central to our growth ambitions, and we see a significant opportunity to expand our reach, deepen our client relationships and strengthen our distribution platform.

“Matt’s market knowledge and client focus will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of our development.”

PIMFA

PIMFA has appointed Dan Boardman-Weston, CEO of BRI, to its board of directors.

Boardman-Weston was appointed CEO of BRI, an independently owned wealth management firm based in the Midlands, in 2022, having joined BRI in 2011.

Liz Field, CEO of PIMFA, said: “I am delighted that Dan Boardman-Weston has joined the PIMFA Board. His experience and perspective as a leader of a growing regional wealth management firm which he transformed from an investment management to financial planning led business.

“Dan has already made a valuable contribution to PIMFA’s advocacy work through his involvement in our working groups and key stakeholder meetings. We look forward to benefiting from his insight and experience as we continue to represent and support our members across the industry.”